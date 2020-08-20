Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.37.

A stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

