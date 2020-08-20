Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $103.00 Price Target at BofA Securities

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by BofA Securities from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,739,000 after buying an additional 184,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,910,000 after purchasing an additional 95,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

