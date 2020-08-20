Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.37.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

