Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.37.
Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
