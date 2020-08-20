salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.36.

salesforce.com stock opened at $204.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.86, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $209.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 623 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $111,161.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,485.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 760,031 shares of company stock valued at $143,864,547. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

