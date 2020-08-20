Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on A. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.37.

Shares of A stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

