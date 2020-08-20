Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on A. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.37.
Shares of A stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
