Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

