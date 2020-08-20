Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,224 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of W W Grainger worth $20,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock opened at $353.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.35 and its 200-day moving average is $296.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $358.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

