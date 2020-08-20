Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.