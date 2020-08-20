Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AON by 11,942.9% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their target price on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

AON stock opened at $196.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.75.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

