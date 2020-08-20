Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,139 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of -0.01. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.