Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in General Motors by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

