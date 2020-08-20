Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,875 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Generac worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $181.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $185.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

