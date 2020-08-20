Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $24,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,312 shares of company stock worth $9,128,205. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

