Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.06 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $24,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,549,000 after acquiring an additional 179,263 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,260,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,349,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after buying an additional 94,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

Shares of DGX opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

