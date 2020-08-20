Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 137.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.