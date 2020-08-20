Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after buying an additional 484,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,343,000 after buying an additional 212,795 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,077,000 after buying an additional 365,225 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $350,325,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,638,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,906,000 after buying an additional 235,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $166.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.96, a PEG ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.97. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $198.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

