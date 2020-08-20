Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $239,000 in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $287,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,205. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

SHW opened at $669.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $622.45 and a 200-day moving average of $556.59. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $676.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

