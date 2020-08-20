WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

