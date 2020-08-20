Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Atkore International Group worth $21,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 174.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth about $6,210,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,177,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 947,168 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $332,431.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,909.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.89. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.