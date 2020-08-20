Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.
Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Fifth Third Bancorp Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
