Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

