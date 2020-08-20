Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of SPS Commerce worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after buying an additional 336,095 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,142,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,565,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after buying an additional 286,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,877.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,485 shares of company stock worth $12,237,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

