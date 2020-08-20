Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC raised their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of HAL opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

