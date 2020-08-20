Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 445,099 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1,263.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

NYSE RS opened at $106.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

