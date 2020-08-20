Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Planet Fitness worth $21,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $54.85 on Thursday. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.