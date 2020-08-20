Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.54 Million Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of nVent Electric worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

