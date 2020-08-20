Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 171 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Garmin worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 161.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,038 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.