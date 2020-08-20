Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after buying an additional 362,268 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 70.6% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 245,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 100.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 96,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

