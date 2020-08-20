Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.75 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,019 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of PulteGroup worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.