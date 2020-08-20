Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,997 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Xylem worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xylem stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

