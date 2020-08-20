Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,865 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Sitime worth $22,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Sitime in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sitime alerts:

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $93,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,510,378 shares of company stock worth $80,319,550 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of SITM opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. Sitime Corp has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.