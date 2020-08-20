Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $38,885,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after buying an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 309.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after buying an additional 868,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.50 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day moving average is $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

