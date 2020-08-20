American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of American States Water worth $24,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 22.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American States Water by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 66.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of AWR opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.10. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

