Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.54 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Exelixis worth $22,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $77,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 9,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,234,000 after buying an additional 3,575,955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 955.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,014,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 1,824,017 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $18,701,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $18,191,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $2,296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,469 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

