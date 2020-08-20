Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $291.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

