Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.58 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Hill-Rom worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC stock opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

