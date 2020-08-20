Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $21,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,601,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 129.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,445,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 838,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho cut their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

