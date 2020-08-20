Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Solaredge Technologies worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,615,000 after purchasing an additional 248,034 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after purchasing an additional 588,783 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,308,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $264,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,564 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,930 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $219.02 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.