Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Alleghany worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Alleghany by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany stock opened at $540.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.75. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

