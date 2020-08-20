Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,638,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after buying an additional 1,499,391 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after buying an additional 107,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

