Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,096 shares of company stock worth $15,832,620. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

MTH stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

