Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $22,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $182,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.