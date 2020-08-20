Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.93 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,838,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Duke Realty worth $24,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 163.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,568 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,186 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Duke Realty stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

