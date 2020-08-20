Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 210 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.