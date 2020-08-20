Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 756.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 700.0% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 726.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 44.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 80,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

