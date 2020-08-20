Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Gentex worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

