Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Saia worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 58.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Saia by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Saia by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $891,595 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $131.05 on Thursday. Saia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $136.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

