Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 48,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.