Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,065 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Toro worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $73.52 on Thursday. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.