Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €50.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.91 ($45.77).

ETR 1COV opened at €39.64 ($46.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 47.70. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.51.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Covestro a €50.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Covestro a €50.00 Price Target
Crowdstrike Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho
Crowdstrike Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho
Alps Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Stock Position Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Stock Position Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Corp.
Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Corp.
Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report