Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.91 ($45.77).

ETR 1COV opened at €39.64 ($46.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 47.70. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.51.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

