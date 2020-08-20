Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.63.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.87 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $9,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,786,915.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $28,296,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,078,412 shares of company stock worth $936,767,640. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $687,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $76,736,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

